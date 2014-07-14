July 14 Canadian stocks looked set to open
higher on Monday as investors await a raft of global economic
events in the week, including the Bank of Canada's rate decision
and a testimony from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.12
percent at 0715 ET.
The index was little changed on Friday as a rally in shares
of gold miners helped overcome worries about the health of the
Canadian labor market, spurred by a sluggish jobs report.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.33 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.32 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.46 percent.
No major Canadian economic data is due for release on Monday.
TOP STORIES
Changes allowing Canadian wireless phone customers to cancel
their contracts without penalty after two years have increased
the costs of basic plans, while the price of heavy-use plans
continued to fall, a study to be released showed.
Bombardier Inc said it had signed an agreement
with Chinese carrier Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co Ltd for 20 of
its CSeries jetliners.
Barrick Gold Corp said on Sunday it is forming a
joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Co to run its
Jabal Sayid copper asset in the kingdom, a move that could see
the long-delayed mine finally begin production in late 2015.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,322.0; -1.15 pct
US crude : $100.46; -0.37 pct
Brent crude : $106.96; +0.28 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,156.50; +0.01 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
SEMAFO : Raymond James cuts rating to market perform
from outperform
Athabasca Oil Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises rating
to buy from hold
Dorel Industries : Canaccord Genuity starts
coverage with buy; target price C$50
Shawcor Ltd : National Bank Financial starts
coverage with outperform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
No major economic data due for release in the day.
($1= $1.07 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)