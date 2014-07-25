July 25 Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as tensions between the West and Russia, weak German data and mixed corporate earnings weighed on investor sentiment.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.1 percent at 0730 ET.

Decent earnings reports from several resource companies and Rogers Communications Inc helped the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index keep intact a string of all-time highs on Thursday, despite slips in oil and gold prices weighing on the market.

No major economic events are scheduled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent at 0730 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.32 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada said on Thursday it would impose sanctions on a range of Russian firms and banks to punish Moscow for what it said was the illegal occupation of Crimea and "provocative military activity" in eastern Ukraine.

Oil and gas producer Talisman Energy, approached by Spain's Repsol for talks over a potential deal, may find that its appeal lies more in its individual assets than as a candidate for a complete takeover.

COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET

Gold futures : $1,295.3; +0.35 pct

US crude : $101.94; -0.14 pct

Brent crude : $107.04; +0.03 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,188.5; +0.27 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada : Raymond James raises target to C$7.50 from C$6.50; underperform

Cenovus Energy Inc : Barclays cuts rating to equalweight from overweight

Rubicon Minerals : National Bank Financial resumes coverage with outperform rating

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

08:30 Durable goods for June: Expected +0.5 pct Prior -0.9 pct

08:30 Durables ex-transport for June: Expected +0.6 pct Prior +0.0 pct

08:30 Durables ex-defense mm for June: Expected +0.6 pct Prior +0.7 pct

08:30 Nondefense ex-air for June: Expected +0.5 pct Prior +0.7 pct

10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +135.2

10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.2 pct

TBA Building permits r number mm for June: Prior +0.963 mln

TBA Building permits r change mm for June: Prior -4.2 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= $1.08 Canadian) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)