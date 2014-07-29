July 29 Canadian stocks looked set to open
modestly higher on Tuesday, with September futures on the S&P
TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.1 percent at 0715 ET.
The index was little changed on Monday as a decline in
shares of energy producers, as oil prices dropped, neutralized
strength in mining shares.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.12 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.09 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.13 percent.
No major Canadian economic data is due for release on
Tuesday.
TOP STORIES
Talisman Energy Inc, which has been approached by
Spain's Repsol SA for talks over a potential deal,
reported a 4 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by
an increase in North American drilling.
WestJet Airlines Ltd posted a bigger-than-expected
quarterly profit as higher ticket prices and fees helped it
offset steeper fuel costs and a weaker Canadian dollar.
Fortis Inc is pushing ahead with a C$400 million
expansion of its Tilbury liquefied natural gas plant in British
Columbia, as the gas distributor looks to meet growing domestic
demand for the super-chilled fuel.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,307.0; +0.28 pct
US crude : $101.46; -0.21 pct
Brent crude : $107.71; +0.13 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,106.00; -0.2 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Utilities : Barclays raises target price to
C$44 from C$41
Pine Cliff, Stuart Olson : National Bank
Financial starts coverage with "outperform"
Capital Power : CIBC raises target price to C$29
from C$26; sector "outperformer"
Easyhome Ltd : Paradigm Capital raises target price
to C$30 from C$25; rating "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.3 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.7 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm sa for May: Expected +0.2 pct, prior
+0.2 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm nsa for May: Expected +1.5 pct, prior
+1.1 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for May: Expected +10.0 pct, prior
+10.8 pct
1000 Consumer confidence for July: Expected +85.3, prior
+85.2
1030 Texas services sector outlook for July: Prior +21.1
1030 Dallas fed services revenue for July: Prior +16.9
($1= $1.08 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore)