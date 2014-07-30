July 30 Canadian stocks looked set to open
higher on Wednesday, with September futures on the S&P TSX index
<0#SXF:> up 0.18 percent at 0715 ET.
June data for producer prices and raw materials prices are
due at 0830 ET.
The index ended little changed on Tuesday as concerns about
geopolitical tensions helped offset gains in Talisman Energy Inc
and WestJet Airlines Ltd after the companies
reported results.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.23 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.24 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.34 percent.
TOP STORIES
Thomson Reuters Corp reported a 1 percent
rise in revenue on growth in its Legal and Tax & Accounting
divisions.
Independent oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc said
its second-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by increased
production at its Christina Lake oil sands project in northern
Alberta.
MEG Energy Corp reported a second-quarter profit,
compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by increased bitumen
production in its oil sands operations and higher prices.
Torstar Corp reported a 7 percent decline in
revenue in its media business, which publishes the country's
largest daily newspaper, the Toronto Star.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,299.1; +0.01 pct
US crude : $101.33; +0.36 pct
Brent crude : $107.53; -0.18 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,062.25; -0.28 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
George Weston : Barclays raises price target to C$89
from C$86; rating "equal weight"
Westjet Airlines : CIBC, Canaccord Genuity raise
price target on stock
Toromont Industries : Canaccord, Salman Partners
raise target
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment for July: Expected +230,000,
prior +281,000
0830 GDP advance for Q2: Expected +3.0 pct, prior -2.9 pct
0830 GDP sales advance for Q2: Expected +2.0 pct, prior -1.3
pct
0830 GDP consumer spending advance for Q2: Prior +1.0 pct
0830 GDP deflator advance for Q2: Expected +1.8 pct, prior
+1.3 pct
0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected +1.9 pct,
prior +1.2 pct
0830 PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected +2.0 pct, prior
+1.4 pct
1400 Fed funds target rate
1400 QE total: Prior +35 bln
1400 QE MBS: Prior +15 bln
1400 QE treasuries: Prior +20 bln
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)