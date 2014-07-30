July 30 Canadian stocks looked set to open higher on Wednesday, with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.18 percent at 0715 ET.

June data for producer prices and raw materials prices are due at 0830 ET.

The index ended little changed on Tuesday as concerns about geopolitical tensions helped offset gains in Talisman Energy Inc and WestJet Airlines Ltd after the companies reported results.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.34 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Thomson Reuters Corp reported a 1 percent rise in revenue on growth in its Legal and Tax & Accounting divisions.

Independent oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc said its second-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by increased production at its Christina Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta.

MEG Energy Corp reported a second-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by increased bitumen production in its oil sands operations and higher prices.

Torstar Corp reported a 7 percent decline in revenue in its media business, which publishes the country's largest daily newspaper, the Toronto Star.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,299.1; +0.01 pct

US crude : $101.33; +0.36 pct

Brent crude : $107.53; -0.18 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,062.25; -0.28 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

George Weston : Barclays raises price target to C$89 from C$86; rating "equal weight"

Westjet Airlines : CIBC, Canaccord Genuity raise price target on stock

Toromont Industries : Canaccord, Salman Partners raise target

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for July: Expected +230,000, prior +281,000

0830 GDP advance for Q2: Expected +3.0 pct, prior -2.9 pct

0830 GDP sales advance for Q2: Expected +2.0 pct, prior -1.3 pct

0830 GDP consumer spending advance for Q2: Prior +1.0 pct

0830 GDP deflator advance for Q2: Expected +1.8 pct, prior +1.3 pct

0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected +1.9 pct, prior +1.2 pct

0830 PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected +2.0 pct, prior +1.4 pct

1400 Fed funds target rate

1400 QE total: Prior +35 bln

1400 QE MBS: Prior +15 bln

1400 QE treasuries: Prior +20 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)