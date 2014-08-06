(Adds U.S. and Canadian economic data)
Aug 6 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday on worries of an
escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down
0.06 percent at 0845 ET.
Canada's trade surplus soared unexpectedly to a 2-1/2 year
high of C$1.86 billion in June, boosted by record exports and
falling imports, Statistics Canada data indicated.
Meanwhile, the U.S. trade deficit narrowed more than
expected in June as petroleum imports dropped to a 3-1/2 year
low, suggesting that trade was less of a drag on second-quarter
economic growth than initially thought.
The TSX index declined on Tuesday as sluggish economic data
from China and renewed geopolitical tensions in Ukraine weighed
on the market.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.26 percent at 0845 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.25 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.44 percent.
TOP STORIES
China's decision to investigate two Canadians for suspected
spying highlights a sharp and unexpected deterioration in
bilateral ties just months ahead of a trip by Canada's Prime
Minister Stephen Harper to Beijing.
Tim Hortons Inc , the coffee and doughnut
chain, posted a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit
and said full-year profit may top its own forecast as customers
spent more on every visit.
Oil sands producer Athabasca Oil Corp reported a
bigger quarterly loss as it set aside C$49 million to settle
some claims by PetroChina Co Ltd's Phoenix Energy
Holdings Ltd.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1,298.6; +1.13 pct
US crude : $97.65; +0.28 pct
Brent crude : $105.00; +0.37 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,959.25; -1.36 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
TMX Group : National Bank Financial raises target to
C$63 from C$60; rating "sector perform"
Avigilon Corp : CIBC cuts target to C$45 from C$50;
rating "sector outperformer"
Luna Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity, National Bank
Financial downgrade the stock
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 International trade mm for June: Actual -$41.54 bln,
prior -$44.4 bln
($1= $1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)