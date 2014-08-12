Aug 12 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors focused on
easing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.27
percent at 0715 ET.
Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as tensions
appeared to cool in Ukraine and Gaza, driving gains in most
major sectors.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.16 percent, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.21 percent
and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent.
TOP STORIES
The North Sea oil and gas operator Ithaca Energy
Inc reported a pretax loss for the first half as costs
soared.
Canada's Imperial Metals Corp faces huge cleanup
costs after a major spill at its Mount Polley mine, which may
force the miner to sell part of a prized new asset unless its
biggest shareholder steps in to help, bankers and industry
executives said.
The Nebraska Supreme Court will soon hear arguments in a
dispute over the planned route for TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL pipeline, but a court ruling on the controversial
project is likely to be delayed until the new year, lawyers and
activists say.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,309.60; +0.08 percent
US crude : $97.26; -0.83 percent
Brent crude : $103.70; +0.94 percent
LME 3-month copper : $7,018; +0.33 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cargojet Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$25 from C$23; rating buy
Pembina Pipeline Corp : RBC raises price target to
C$51 from C$48; rating outperform
TD Bank : CIBC raises price target to C$62 from C$58;
rating sector outperformer
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.4 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 4.6 Pct
1400 Federal Budget for July: Expected -$96 bln; Prior $71
bln
($1 = 1.11 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)