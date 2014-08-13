Aug 13 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as anxiety ebbed over the standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.38 percent at 0715 ET.

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in shares of gold miners and financial companies helped offset the impact of a decline in energy producers' shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.40 percent, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.47 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.45 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Turquoise Hill Resources is working to resolve a tax dispute with the Mongolian government before an extension runs out on funding commitments for the underground expansion of its Oyu Tolgoi gold and copper mine, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

The July version of Canada's market-moving jobs report contained an error and must be restated, the country's main statistics agency said on Tuesday, pointing to the latest in a series of mistakes that have damaged its reputation in recent years.

Canada will donate a small quantity of an experimental Ebola vaccine developed in its government lab to the World Health Organization for use in Africa, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,309.20; +0.03 percent

US crude : $97.41; +0.04 percent

Brent crude : $102.97; -0.05 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,924; -0.59 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Ainsworth Lumber Co Ltd : CIBC raises rating to sector outperformer from sector performer

Secure Energy Services Inc : RBC Capital Markets raises price target to C$28 from C$24

Tahoe Resources Inc : Raymond James raises price target to C$30 from C$27.50

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Retail Sales mm for July: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

0830 Retail Sales Ex-Autos mm for July: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.6 pct

0830 Retail Ex Gas/Autos for July: Prior +0.4 pct

0830 Retail Control for July: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.6 pct

1000 Business Inventories mm for June: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.5 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= 1.1 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)