Aug 14 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.18 percent at 0715 ET.

New housing price data is due at 0830 ET.

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as worries about tensions in Ukraine and weakness in the price of copper weighed on sentiment.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp is exploring the possibility of making more of its experimental Ebola treatment, Chief Executive Officer Mark Murray said on Wednesday.

Gold miner Centamin Plc's second-quarter core earnings nearly halved as it mined lower-grade ore at its Sukari operation in Egypt, its only producing mine.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,314.5; +0.13 percent

US crude : $97.5; -0.09 percent

Brent crude : $103.65; -0.6 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,874.5; -0.15 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CAE Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to C$14.50 from C$16

Great Canadian Gaming Corp : Raymond James raises target price to C$19 from C$15

Metro Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$75 from C$70

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Import Prices mm for July: Expected -0.3 pct Prior +0.1 pct

0830 Export Prices mm for July: Expected -0.1 pct Prior -0.4 pct

0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected +295,000 Prior +289,000

0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Prior +293,500

0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected +2.500 mln Prior +2.518 mln

($1= $1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)