Aug 18 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as the threat of wider conflict in Ukraine appeared to diminish.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.19 percent at 0715 ET.

June data on foreign investment in Canadian securities and Canadian investment in foreign securities is due at 0830 ET.

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as signs of an escalation of conflict in Ukraine, but a jump in the price of oil boosted energy producers.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.51 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.50 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.50 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier and Japanese industrial giant Hitachi Ltd are the two frontrunners to buy Finmeccanica's rail subsidiaries, several sources close to the auction process said.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,301.9; -0.18 percent

US crude : $96.3; -1.08 percent

Brent crude : $102.29; -1.2 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,874; +0.06 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cardinal Energy ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$22.50 from C$19

Callidus Capital Corp : CIBC raises target price to c$25 from c$23.50

Leisureworld Senior Care Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$13.50 from C$13

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Aug: Expected +53 Prior +53

($1= $1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)