GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bounce as earnings in focus; dollar steadies on Mnuchin
* Mnuchin tells Financial Times dollar strength good over long period
Aug 22 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Friday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of speeches by Fed Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.02 percent at 0715 ET.
Inflation and retail sales data are due at 0830 ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was little changed on Thursday as investors awaited a speech from Yellen to scan for clues about the central bank's outlook for interest rates.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent.
TOP STORIES
Royal Bank of Canada reported a 4 percent increase in quarterly earnings on Friday, driven by strong results from its wealth management and capital markets divisions.
A federal judge in California on Thursday denied a request by Allergan Inc to expedite its civil suit claiming that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Pershing Square Capital Management engaged in insider trading ahead of their bid to buy Allergan.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,280.1; +0.49 pct
US crude : $93.66; -0.32 pct
Brent crude : $102.52; -0.12 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,070.5; +0.79 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$9 from C$8.25; rating sector performer
Duluth Metals Ltd : TD Securities cuts target price to C$0.35 from C$0.85; rating hold
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +134.3
10:30 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +3.6 pct
($1= $1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar)
