Nov 3 - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.1 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index for October is scheduled for release at 9.30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index advanced on Friday after fresh stimulus measures from the Bank of Japan drove up most major sectors, but shares of gold miners slumped with the price of bullion.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent.

Canadian banks and credit card companies have reached a deal with the federal government to cut fees charged to retailers for credit transactions and are likely to announce the agreement this week, according to a source familiar with the talks.

Gold futures : $1,171.50; -0.01 pct

US crude : $80.76; +0.27 pct

Brent crude : $85.97; +0.13 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,739.50; +0.66 pct

Canfor Pulp Products : CIBC raises rating to "sector outperformer"; price target to C$17.50

First Quantum Minerals : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$24 from C$27; rating "buy"

Metro Inc : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$80 from C$74; rating "outperform"

0945 Markit Mfg PMI Final for Oct: Prior 56.2

1000 Construction Spending mm for Sep: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior -0.8 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Oct: Expected 56.2; Prior 56.6

1000 ISM Mfg Prices Paid for Oct: Expected 56.3; Prior 59.5

1000 ISM Manuf Employment Idx for Oct: Expected 54.8; Prior 54.6

1000 ISM Manuf New Orders Idx for Oct: Prior 60.0

TBA Domestic Car Sales for Oct: Expected 5.60 mln; Prior 5.63 mln

TBA Domestic Truck Sales for Oct: Expected 7.58 mln; Prior 7.54 mln

TBA Total Vehicle Sales for Oct: Expected 16.50 mln; Prior 16.43 mln

TBA All Car Sales for Oct: Prior 7.75 mln

TBA All Truck Sales for Oct: Prior 8.69 mln

($1= C$1.13) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Ted Kerr)