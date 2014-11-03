Nov 3 - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for
Canada's main stock index on Monday, with December futures on
the S&P TSX index down 0.1 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index
for October is scheduled for release at 9.30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
advanced on Friday after fresh stimulus measures from the Bank
of Japan drove up most major sectors, but shares of gold miners
slumped with the price of bullion.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.17 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.08 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian banks and credit card companies have reached a deal
with the federal government to cut fees charged to retailers for
credit transactions and are likely to announce the agreement
this week, according to a source familiar with the talks.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,171.50; -0.01 pct
US crude : $80.76; +0.27 pct
Brent crude : $85.97; +0.13 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,739.50; +0.66 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canfor Pulp Products : CIBC raises rating to "sector
outperformer"; price target to C$17.50
First Quantum Minerals : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target price to C$24 from C$27; rating "buy"
Metro Inc : National Bank Financial raises target
price to C$80 from C$74; rating "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Final for Oct: Prior 56.2
1000 Construction Spending mm for Sep: Expected 0.7 pct;
Prior -0.8 pct
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Oct: Expected 56.2; Prior
56.6
1000 ISM Mfg Prices Paid for Oct: Expected 56.3; Prior 59.5
1000 ISM Manuf Employment Idx for Oct: Expected 54.8; Prior
54.6
1000 ISM Manuf New Orders Idx for Oct: Prior 60.0
TBA Domestic Car Sales for Oct: Expected 5.60 mln; Prior
5.63 mln
TBA Domestic Truck Sales for Oct: Expected 7.58 mln; Prior
7.54 mln
TBA Total Vehicle Sales for Oct: Expected 16.50 mln; Prior
16.43 mln
TBA All Car Sales for Oct: Prior 7.75 mln
TBA All Truck Sales for Oct: Prior 8.69 mln
($1= C$1.13)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Ted Kerr)