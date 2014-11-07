(Updates with U.S. and Canadian economic data)

Nov 7 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower start for Canada's main stock index on Friday, despite a surprise jobs report.

Statistics Canada data indicated that the economy unexpectedly added 43,100 new jobs in October and the unemployment rate dropped to a near six-year low of 6.5 percent from 6.8 percent in September.

U.S. job growth increased at a fairly brisk clip in October and the unemployment rate fell to a fresh six-year low of 5.8 percent, underscoring the economy's resilience in the face of slowing global demand.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.04 percent at 8.45 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was little changed on Thursday as comments from the European Central Bank helped offset weakness in shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc after the company cut its profit forecast.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent at 8.45 a.m. ET; while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.32 percent.

TOP STORIES

TMX Group Ltd, the operator of Canada's biggest stock exchange, reported weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by lower trading revenue from its BOX options exchange and cash markets.

IGM Financial Inc, one of Canada's top mutual fund companies, reported higher third-quarter earnings on Thursday that met expectations, and increased its quarterly dividend.

Pipeline company Veresen Inc is talking to Japanese buyers for offtake from its Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas facility in Oregon and expects to make a final investment decision for the project by the middle of next year.

COMMODITIES AT 8.45 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,154.70; +1.06 pct

US crude : $78.57; +0.83 pct

Brent crude : $83.43; +0.68 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,699.25; +0.60 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada : BMO raises target price to C$13 from C$12

BCE Inc : RBC raises target price to C$51 from C$49; rating "sector perform"

Telus Corp : National Bank Financial ups target price to C$43 from C$42; rating "outperform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-Farm Payrolls for Oct: Actual 214,000; Prior 248,000

0830 Private Payrolls for Oct: Actual 209,000; Prior 236,000

0830 Manufacturing Payrolls for Oct: Actual 15,000; Prior 4,000

0830 Government Payrolls for Oct: Actual 5,000; Prior 12,000

0830 Unemployment Rate for Oct: Actual 5.8 pct; Prior 5.9 pct

0830 Average Earnings mm for Oct: Actual 0.1 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 Average Workweek Hrs for Oct: Actual 34.6 hrs; Prior 34.6 hrs

0830 Labor Force Partic for Oct: Actual 62.8 pct; Prior 62.7 pct

0830 U6 Underemployment for Oct: Actual 11.5 pct; Prior 11.8 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 131.7

1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior -1.2 pct

1500 Consumer Credit for Sep: Expected 15.10 bln; Prior 13.52 bln

(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)