Jan 19 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices fell below
$50 after Iraq announced record oil production and the global
economic outlook darkened.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.65
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
Securities Cdns data for November due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index rose nearly 2 percent on Friday as
shares of oil and mining companies soared on the back of
rebounding commodity prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.31 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.30 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.25 percent.
TOP STORIES
Seven Nebraska landowners on Friday filed suits against the
company behind the Keystone XL pipeline, alleging that a state
law that cleared the way for the massive project violates the
state's constitution.
Target Corp was scrambling for ways to fix its
failing Canadian expansion and considering closing just the
weakest locations, but a pre-holiday visit to several stores by
CEO Brian Cornell helped seal the decision for a full retreat.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,274.9; -0.16 pct
US crude : $48.22; -0.97 pct
Brent crude : $49.83; -0.68 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,668; -0.82 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Vermilion Energy Inc : CIBC raises to "sector
outperformer" from "sector performer"
Altius Minerals Corp : Raymond James raises target
to C$16 from C$15
Transforce Inc : BMO cuts to "underperform" from
"market perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
No major U.S. economy data expected
