Jan 26 Stock futures pointed to a lower start
for Canada's main stock index on Monday as prices of metals,
including gold and copper, fell after an anti-austerity party
won elections in Greece, raising concerns over economic
stability in Europe.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.15
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
No economic data is due on Monday.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday and
recorded a sharp weekly gain as investors welcomed moves by the
Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank earlier this week.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.35 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.13 percent.
TOP STORIES
Struggling Canadian wireless operator Mobilicity will not
bid for more airwaves in one upcoming government auction and the
company is trying to secure funding to participate in another,
its court-appointed monitor said in a filing on the company's
website.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,290.60; -0.15 pct
US crude : $45.03; -1.23 pct
Brent crude : $48.17; -1.27 pct
LME 3-month copper : $54,65.50; -0.98 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Suncor Energy Inc : NBF raises target to C$40 from
C$38
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd : NBF cuts price target to
C$8 from C$10
Long Run Exploration Ltd : NBF cuts to "sector
perform" from "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Jan: Prior
4.10
($1= C$1.25)
