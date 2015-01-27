Jan 27 Canadian stocks were set to open lower on Tuesday as March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.32 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No major economy data is due on Tuesday.

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, up for a fourth straight session, as investors reacted tentatively to the leftist Syriza party's victory in the Greek election and its demands for a restructuring of the country's international debt.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.66 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.55 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.66 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian grocer Metro Inc reported a 13 percent jump in quarterly profit as same-store sales rose 3.8 percent, the highest increase since the third quarter of 2009.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate blocked the Keystone XL pipeline bill from moving forward on Monday, but supporters of the project vowed to push ahead and eventually get a vote on the measure.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,277.20; -0.17 pct

US crude : $45.11; -0.09 pct

Brent crude : $48.26; +0.21 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,531.00; -0.88 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

ARC Resources Ltd : CIBC raises to "sector outperformer" from "sector performer"

Fortuna Silver Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy" from "hold"

Eldorado Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to "hold" from "sell"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Durable goods for Dec: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -0.9 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for Dec: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior -0.7 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Nov: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.8 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Nov: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Nov: Expected 4.3 pct; Prior 4.5 pct

0945 Markit Composite PMI Flash for Jan: Prior 53.50

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Jan: Expected 53.8; Prior 53.3

1000 Consumer confidence for Jan: Expected 95.1; Prior 92.6

1000 New home sales units mm for Dec: Expected 0.450 mln; Prior 0.438 mln

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Jan: Prior 7

1030 Dallas Fed services revenues for Jan: Prior 20.5

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.25) (Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)