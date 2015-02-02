Feb 2 Stock futures pointed to a higher start
for Canada's main stock index on Monday, with March futures on
the S&P TSX index up 0.53 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
RBC manufacturing PMI date for January is due at 9.30 a.m.
ET.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday as a jump
in oil and bullion prices pushed up shares of gold miners and
energy companies, overcoming a decline in financial stocks
following sluggish U.S. economic data.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.37 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.23 percent.
TOP STORIES
The first published word on a sharp dividend cut by Canadian
Oil Sands Ltd on Thursday took not only investors by
surprise, but the company too, and thousands of trades were
reversed on Friday as a result.
A Canadian pension fund said it picked an Australian toll
road to make its first large investment in unbuilt
infrastructure, committing A$525 million ($409.5 million) for a
quarter stake in the country's longest road tunnel north of
Sydney.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,275.40; -0.24 pct
US crude : $49.32; +2.24 pct
Brent crude : $54.65; +3.13 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,532.50; +0.68 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
AutoCanada Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target
to C$66 from C$81
BCE Inc : Barclays raises price target to C$61 from
C$55
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd : TD Securities raises target
price to C$8.50 from C$8
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for Dec: Prior +0.7 pct
0830 Personal income mm for Dec: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior
+0.4 pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Dec: Expected -0.2 pct;
Prior +0.6 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index mm for Dec: Expected +0.0 pct;
Prior +0.0 pct
0830 PCE Price Index mm for Dec: Prior -0.2 pct
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI final for Jan: Prior +53.7
1000 Construction spending mm for Dec: Expected +0.7 pct;
Prior -0.3 pct
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Jan: Expected +54.5; Prior
+55.1
1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Dec: Prior +1.5 pct
($1= C$1.27)
($1 = A$1.28)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)