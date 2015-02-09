Feb 9 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday after Chinese trade data
showed exports and imports tumbled more than expected.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.36
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian housing starts data is due at 8:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as strong U.S. jobs
data increased investor worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates, sending the bullion price and shares
of gold miners sharply lower.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.56 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.6 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.54 percent.
TOP STORIES
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, a Canadian oil and gas
producer, more than halved its 2015 capex budget and cut its
production forecast for the year following the sharp decline in
oil prices.
Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver called on Monday for
compromise over Greece's debt, telling Reuters that while Athens
must not make a wholesale repudiation of its debt, its creditors
also needed to work with it to arrive at a compromise solution.
Cameco Corp reported on Friday a 14 percent
increase in quarterly earnings, helped by a 6 percent rise in
average realized uranium prices.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,239.7; +0.31 pct
US crude : $52.53; +1.64 pct
Brent crude : $58.13; +0.57 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,682; +0.57 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Brookfield Renewable Energy : NBF raises price
target to C$43 from C$41
Input Capital Corp Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$3.75 from C$3.50
Canfor Corp CIBC raises price target to C$36 from
C$32
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 Employment trends: Prior +128.4
($1= C$1.25)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)