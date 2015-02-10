Feb 10 Canadian stocks were set to open higher
on Tuesday as March futures on the S&P TSX index were up
0.65 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled on Tuesday.
Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as a
gain in energy shares on climbing oil prices helped offset weak
economic data from China.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.69 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, while S&P 500 e-mini
futures were up 0.72 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures were up 0.79 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's Talisman Energy Inc , which in
December agreed to be bought by Spanish peer Repsol, reported a
bigger quarterly loss after it wrote down the value of some
assets by about $1.37 billion amid a steep fall in crude prices.
Canada's Uni-Select Inc said it would sell its U.S.
auto parts distribution business to activist investor Carl
Icahn's investment company Icahn Enterprises LP for about $340
million.
Greece's new leftwing government will legally oppose
Eldorado Gold Corp's gold mine in northern Greece, its
energy minister said on Tuesday, promising to protect workers at
the mine.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,237.2; -0.29 pct
US crude : $52.39; -0.91 pct
Brent crude : $58.3; -0.05 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,593; -1.41 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Utilities Ltd : CIBC cuts to "sector
performer" rating
Bank of Montreal : National Bank Financial cuts
price target to C$85 from C$86
Tahoe Resources Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to
"buy" from "hold"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -3.5 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.8 pct
0900 NFIB Business Optimism for Jan: Prior +100.4
1000 JOLTS job openings for Dec: Expected +4.990 mln; Prior
+4.972 mln
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Dec: Expected +0.2 pct;
Prior +0.8 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for Dec: Expected -0.3 pct Prior
-0.3 pct
($1= C$1.25)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)