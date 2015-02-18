PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asia and Europe, as pessimism over the Greek deal saga faded.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday as a jump in Restaurant Brands International Inc, following the fast-food chain's quarterly report, helped offset declines in the natural resource sectors after commodity prices weakened.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada is imposing sanctions against top Russian oil firm NK Rosneft OAO and the head of conglomerate Rostec, among others, in response to the actions of Russian-backed militants in Ukraine, Ottawa said on Tuesday.
Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell 67.5 million shares to a group of underwriters as it seeks to raise about C$1.5 billion for its 2015 capital spending budget as oil prices remain weak.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,208.5; +0.03 pct
US crude : $52.73; -1.49 pct
Brent crude : $61.34; -1.9 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,689.5; +0.71 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Trinidad Drilling : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform
Exfo Inc : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer
Rona Inc : National Bank Financial raises to outperform from sector perform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Building permits number for Jan: Expected +1.069 mln; Prior +1.058 mln
0830 Build permits change mm for Jan: Prior +0.6 pct
0830 Housing Starts number mm for Jan: Expected +1.070 mln; Prior +1.089 mln
0830 House starts change mm for Jan: Prior +4.4 pct
0830 PPI final demand mm for Jan: Expected -0.4 pct; Prior -0.2 pct
0830 PPI ex-food/energy mm for Jan: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.3 pct
0830 PPI final demand yy for Jan: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +1.1 pct
0830 PPI ex-food/energy yy for Jan: Expected +2.0 pct; Prior +2.1 pct
0915 Industrial output mm for Jan: Prior -0.1 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for Jan: Expected +79.9 pct; Prior +79.7 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Jan: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.3 pct
($1= C$1.24) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
