Mar 4 Stock futures pointed to a marginally
higher start for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, with
March futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.02 percent at
7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled.
Canadian stocks retreated on Tuesday in a broad decline led
by financial stocks including Bank of Nova Scotia,
which reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
At 7:15 ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures
were down 0.31 percent, S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.33 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.29 percent.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,749.6; -0.1 pct
US crude : $87.71; -0.65 pct
Brent crude : $110.92; -0.41 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,782; +0.06 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Martinrea International Inc : Canaccord Genuity
raises rating to "buy" from "hold"
Whitecap Resources Inc : Barclays raised the target
price to C$14 from C$13
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment for Feb: Expected +220,000;
Prior +213,000
0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Feb: Prior +56.80
0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Feb: Prior +57.0
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Feb: Expected +56.5; Prior
+56.70
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Bus Act for Feb: Expected +61.0;
Prior +61.50
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Feb: Prior
+51.60
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Feb: Prior
+59.50
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Feb: Prior
+45.50
($1= C$1.25)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)