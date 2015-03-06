March 6 Stock futures pointed to a slightly
lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead of
key economic data including building permits, trade balance and
U.S. payrolls.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.07
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Building permits for January, trade balance for January, and
labor productivity data for the fourth quarter are due at 8:30
a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose in a broad but shallow rally
on Thursday, led by a 5 percent jump in shares of Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd after the major oil and gas
producer surprised investors with strong quarterly results.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were
down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.06 percent.
TOP STORIES
Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator,
said on Thursday it plans to boost the size of two lines
carrying crude from the oil sands while shaving C$400 million
from their original price tag.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said it had paid 1.1
billion pounds to buy Liberty Living, one of Britain's biggest
providers of student accommodation.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,195.7; -0.02 pct
US crude : $50.98; +0.43 pct
Brent crude : $61.14; +1.09 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,793; -0.72 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Baytex Energy Corp : Barclays cuts price target to
C$21 from C$23
Canadian Natural Resources : RBC raises target price
to C$43 from C$41
Canyon Services Group Inc : RBC cuts target price to
C$9 from C$10
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-farm payrolls for Feb: Expected +240,000; Prior
+257,000
0830 Private payrolls for Feb: Expected +229,000; Prior
+267,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Feb: Expected +12,000; Prior
+22,000
0830 Government payrolls for Feb: Prior -10,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Feb: Expected +5.6 pct; Prior
+5.7 pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Feb: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior
+0.5 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for Feb: Expected +34.6hrs;
Prior +34.6hrs
0830 Labor Force Partic for Feb: Prior +62.9 pct
0830 U6 Underemployment for Feb: Prior +11.3 pct
0830 International trade mm for Jan: Expected -$41.7 bln;
Prior -$46.6 bln
1500 Consumer credit for Jan: Expected +14.75 bln; Prior
+14.75 bln
($1= C$1.25)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)