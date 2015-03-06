March 6 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead of key economic data including building permits, trade balance and U.S. payrolls.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Building permits for January, trade balance for January, and labor productivity data for the fourth quarter are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose in a broad but shallow rally on Thursday, led by a 5 percent jump in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd after the major oil and gas producer surprised investors with strong quarterly results.

Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator, said on Thursday it plans to boost the size of two lines carrying crude from the oil sands while shaving C$400 million from their original price tag.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said it had paid 1.1 billion pounds to buy Liberty Living, one of Britain's biggest providers of student accommodation.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,195.7; -0.02 pct

US crude : $50.98; +0.43 pct

Brent crude : $61.14; +1.09 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,793; -0.72 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Baytex Energy Corp : Barclays cuts price target to C$21 from C$23

Canadian Natural Resources : RBC raises target price to C$43 from C$41

Canyon Services Group Inc : RBC cuts target price to C$9 from C$10

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Feb: Expected +240,000; Prior +257,000

0830 Private payrolls for Feb: Expected +229,000; Prior +267,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Feb: Expected +12,000; Prior +22,000

0830 Government payrolls for Feb: Prior -10,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Feb: Expected +5.6 pct; Prior +5.7 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Feb: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.5 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Feb: Expected +34.6hrs; Prior +34.6hrs

0830 Labor Force Partic for Feb: Prior +62.9 pct

0830 U6 Underemployment for Feb: Prior +11.3 pct

0830 International trade mm for Jan: Expected -$41.7 bln; Prior -$46.6 bln

1500 Consumer credit for Jan: Expected +14.75 bln; Prior +14.75 bln

($1= C$1.25) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)