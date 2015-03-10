March 10 Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as most commodities, including gold and crude oil, continued to struggle with the strength of the U.S. dollar.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.67 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major Canadian economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index hit its lowest level in five weeks on Monday, as energy shares fell with weaker Brent oil prices and smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd dropped after a downgrade by Goldman Sachs.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.63 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.66 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.65 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,159.2; -0.62 pct

US crude : $49.69; -0.62 pct

Brent crude : $57.74; -1.35 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,745; -2.16 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Com Dev International : Paradigm raises target price to C$8.50 from C$7.00

Goldcorp Inc : Jefferies raises rating to "hold"

Tourmaline Oil : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$50 from C$47.50

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.8 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +2.6 pct

0900 NFIB Business Optimism Index for Feb: Prior +97.90

1000 JOLTS job openings for Jan: Expected +5.053 mln; Prior +5.028 mln

1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Jan: Expected +0.0 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Jan: Expected -0.3 pct; Prior -0.4 pct

($1= C$1.27) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)