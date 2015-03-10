March 10 Futures pointed to a lower opening for
Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as most commodities,
including gold and crude oil, continued to struggle with the
strength of the U.S. dollar.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.67
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major Canadian economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index hit its lowest level in five weeks
on Monday, as energy shares fell with weaker Brent oil prices
and smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd dropped after a
downgrade by Goldman Sachs.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.63 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.66 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.65 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,159.2; -0.62 pct
US crude : $49.69; -0.62 pct
Brent crude : $57.74; -1.35 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,745; -2.16 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Com Dev International : Paradigm raises target price
to C$8.50 from C$7.00
Goldcorp Inc : Jefferies raises rating to "hold"
Tourmaline Oil : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$50 from C$47.50
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.8 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +2.6 pct
0900 NFIB Business Optimism Index for Feb: Prior +97.90
1000 JOLTS job openings for Jan: Expected +5.053 mln; Prior
+5.028 mln
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Jan: Expected +0.0 pct;
Prior +0.1 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for Jan: Expected -0.3 pct; Prior
-0.4 pct
($1= C$1.27)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)