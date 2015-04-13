April 13 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday ahead of busy week of corporate results.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled.

Canada's main stock index finished broadly higher on Friday, for a seventh straight day of gains, buoyed in part by resource stocks that benefited from higher commodity prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian gold producers Alamos Gold Inc and AuRico Gold Inc said they would merge in a deal valued at about $1.5 billion.

Bombardier Inc is exploring a possible sale of all or part of its railway business, which bankers value at up to $5 billion, among options to pay for huge cost overruns in its aircraft business, sources familiar with the matter said.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,199; -0.49 pct

US crude : $52.22; +1.12 pct

Brent crude : $58.38; +0.88 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,010; -0.48 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$7.50 from C$8

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd : RBC raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1400 Federal budget,$ for Mar: Expected -43.0 bln; Prior -192.0 bln

($1= C$1.26)