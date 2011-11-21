Nov 21 Canadian stocks were set to open lower on Monday on fears about debt-strapped euro zone countries and signs a U.S. bipartisan "super" committee looks set to miss a deficit reduction deadline.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.

* U.S. stock index futures were sharply lower, extending the previous week's losses as a congressional "super committee" was expected to concede defeat in its bid to lower the deficit. [.N]

* Euro zone debt jitters and renewed fears about U.S. finances weighed on Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit a six-week low and is set for its second-worst November since the index's launch in 1997 [.EU]

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, fell 0.63 percent in early trade.

* U.S. crude oil fell $2 and Brent crude lost more than $1 per barrel on worries over the prospects for global economic growth as debt crises dominated headlines on both sides of the Atlantic. [O/R]

* Gold fell by more than 1 percent, swept lower by a firm dollar and falls in other financial markets as worries deepened about government debt in Europe and the United States. [GOL/]

* Copper hit its lowest in nearly a month as investors, already mired in worries over Europe's debt, digested news that U.S. plans to combat debt are in disarray and took in warnings from China about gloomy global growth prospects. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.(VRX.TO): The company said it agreed to buy Australia's iNova Pharmaceuticals from private equity firms Archer Capital and Ironbridge for A$625 million upfront. [ID:nL4E7ML0SN]

* Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO): Silvercorp said its subsidiary, Henan Found Mining Co, has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent equity interest in SX Gold Mining Company, controlled by the Luoyang City government for about $22.75 million.[ID:nL4E7ML21V]

* Aecon Group Inc.(ARE.TO): The publicly traded construction company said its Lockerbie and Hole Eastern division had signed a letter of intent with Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan for a project valued at over C$250 million ($240.4 million). [ID:nL4E7ML1X1]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

* Atlantic Power (ATP.TO): coverage resumed with sector performer rating at CIBC

* Franco Nevada (FNV.TO): rating raised to outperform from sector perform at RBC

* Mercator Minerals ML.TO: price target cut to C$4.40 from C$4.50 at CIBC

* Secure Energy (SES.TO): coverage started with outperform, price target C$11.25 at National Bank Financial

