Nov 21 Canadian stocks were set to open lower
on Monday on fears about debt-strapped euro zone countries and
signs a U.S. bipartisan "super" committee looks set to miss a
deficit reduction deadline.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* U.S. stock index futures were sharply lower, extending
the previous week's losses as a congressional "super committee"
was expected to concede defeat in its bid to lower the deficit.
[.N]
* Euro zone debt jitters and renewed fears about U.S.
finances weighed on Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit
a six-week low and is set for its second-worst November since
the index's launch in 1997 [.EU]
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.63 percent in early trade.
* U.S. crude oil fell $2 and Brent crude lost more than $1
per barrel on worries over the prospects for global economic
growth as debt crises dominated headlines on both sides of the
Atlantic. [O/R]
* Gold fell by more than 1 percent, swept lower by a firm
dollar and falls in other financial markets as worries deepened
about government debt in Europe and the United States. [GOL/]
* Copper hit its lowest in nearly a month as investors,
already mired in worries over Europe's debt, digested news that
U.S. plans to combat debt are in disarray and took in warnings
from China about gloomy global growth prospects. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.(VRX.TO): The
company said it agreed to buy Australia's iNova Pharmaceuticals
from private equity firms Archer Capital and Ironbridge for
A$625 million upfront. [ID:nL4E7ML0SN]
* Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO): Silvercorp said its
subsidiary, Henan Found Mining Co, has signed a share purchase
agreement to acquire a 100 percent equity interest in SX Gold
Mining Company, controlled by the Luoyang City government for
about $22.75 million.[ID:nL4E7ML21V]
* Aecon Group Inc.(ARE.TO): The publicly traded
construction company said its Lockerbie and Hole Eastern
division had signed a letter of intent with Potash Corporation
of Saskatchewan for a project valued at over C$250 million
($240.4 million). [ID:nL4E7ML1X1]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Atlantic Power (ATP.TO): coverage resumed with sector
performer rating at CIBC
* Franco Nevada (FNV.TO): rating raised to outperform from
sector perform at RBC
* Mercator Minerals ML.TO: price target cut to C$4.40
from C$4.50 at CIBC
* Secure Energy (SES.TO): coverage started with outperform,
price target C$11.25 at National Bank Financial
($1= $1.04 Canadian)
(Reporting By Chandra Ramarathnam; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson)