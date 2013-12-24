TORONTO, Dec 24 Canada's main stock index closed higher in an abbreviated session on Tuesday, led by mining stocks after a pair of deals in that sector and stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 69.89 points, or 0.52 percent, at 13,517.59. The Toronto exchange will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.