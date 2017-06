TORONTO, Nov 15 Toronto's main stock index fell on Tuesday as soaring European bond yields offset strong U.S. retail sales and sparked fears of another recession in Europe, leading financial and resource stocks lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 7.05 points, or 0.1 percent, to 12,217.14 at the open. The index briefly turned positive before falling again. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)