TORONTO, Nov 16 Toronto's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, as fears about Europe's expanding debt crisis hurt miners and banking shares, offsetting gains in the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 54.91 points, or 0.5 percent, to 12,174.36. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)