TORONTO, Nov 17 Toronto's main stock index fell sharply on Thursday morning, dropping as much as 1 percent, as mining and energy stocks dived along with gold and oil prices after weak European bond sales sparked fears of a worsening euro zone crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 62.95 points, or 0.5 percent, at 12,111.41. Shortly after the open it fell as much as 121.39 points, or 1 percent, to 12,052.25. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)