TORONTO, Nov 17 Toronto's main stock index tumbled 2 percent on Thursday afternoon, with mining and energy stocks tracking gold and oil prices lower as rising yields on European bond sales sparked fears of a worsening euro zone debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 247.47 points, or 2.03 percent, at 11,927.29, its lowest point since Nov. 1. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)