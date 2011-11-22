TORONTO, Nov 22 Toronto's main stock index finished a mixed day slightly higher on Tuesday on gains in gold miners as weak U.S. third-quarter economic growth data and persisting fears about a slowdown in Europe led investors to less risky assets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially finished up 10.47 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,795.19. Its low for the day was 11,730.64. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)