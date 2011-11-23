TORONTO, Nov 23 Canadian stocks plunged 2 percent on Wednesday as energy and other resource companies tumbled on poor economic data from the United States, China and Europe, and on fears that the euro zone's debt contagion had spread to Germany.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE sank 241.85 points, or 2 percent, to 11,553.34. It was the TSX's lowest level since Oct. 6. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)