TORONTO, Nov 29 Toronto's main stock index jumped 1 percent to its highest in nearly a week on Tuesday morning as higher oil and gold prices lifted resource issues ahead of a key meeting of euro zone finance ministers that investors hoped would bolster resolve for a bailout fund.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 121.62 points, or 1 percent, to 11,761.83, it's highest point since Nov. 23.

(Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by xxxx)