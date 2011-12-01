BRIEF-Primero reports voting results from annual general and special meeting of shareholders
* Primero Mining Corp - notes that advisory vote on executive compensation was not approved by shareholders
TORONTO, Dec 1 Toronto's main stock index was turned positive on Thursday morning as resource issues were boosted by data that showed U.S. manufacturing growth in November rose at its strongest pace since June, helping maintain investor optimism generated by Wednesday's rally. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 2.64 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,206.75 after opening lower.
* Virtusa-On June 7, co purchased foreign currency forward contracts designed to hedge fluctuation in Indian rupee against U.S. Dollar, U.K. Pound sterling