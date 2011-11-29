TORONTO, Nov 29 Toronto's main stock index was little changed in choppy trade on Tuesday morning as commodity prices held gains from the previous session ahead of a key meeting of euro zone finance ministers that investors hoped would bolster resolve for a bailout fund.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 11.35 points, or 0.1 percent, to 11,651.56, after briefly turning negative shortly after opening up.

(Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by xxxx)