UPDATE 3-Apple considers bidding for big stake in Toshiba chip business - report
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral - sources (Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as collateral)
TORONTO, April 15 Canada's main stock index opened sharply lower on Monday, weighed down by resource stocks after China notched lower-than-expected first-quarter growth and the price of bullion plunged.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 134.45 points, or 1.09 percent, at 12,203.14 points shortly after the open.
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral - sources (Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as collateral)
April 14 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories on Friday agreed to buy Alere Inc for about $4.48 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over its plan to buy the diagnostic-testing company.