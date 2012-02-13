UPDATE 1-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
TORONTO Feb 13 Canadian stocks briefly turned lower on Monday on lingering uncertainty over Greece's austerity bill to secure a second bailout, which will still need further European Union approval.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.4 points at 12,383.02.
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, June 12 Oil prices rose early on Monday as futures traders bet the market may have bottomed after a recent steep fall, even as physical markets remain bloated by oversupply, especially from a relentless rise in U.S. drilling.