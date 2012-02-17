CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as tech sector offsets gains in energy
TORONTO Feb 17 Toronto's main stock index turned lower on Friday morning as drops in mining and financial shares offset optimism that Greece will seal a long-awaited bailout deal next week and avoid a messy debt default.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.78 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,468.81 after opening higher.
