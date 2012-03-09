MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, March 9 Toronto's main stock index was mixed in early trade on Friday morning as better-than-forecast U.S. employment data was offset by weakness in gold prices.
At 9:40 a.m. (1440 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was 7.35 points higher at 12,469.28. Shortly after the open, it briefly turned negative by O.68 of a point to hit 12,461.25, after opening 6.34 points higher at 12,468.27.
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 10 Airbus could move production of new aircraft models out of Britain if the European plane-maker's "non-negotiable" demands over the free movement of people and trade tariffs are not delivered in upcoming Brexit talks, the Sunday Times reported.