UK PM May to appoint senior ministers later on Friday -Sky
LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to appoint government ministers to senior positions later on Friday, broadcaster Sky News reported, citing unspecified sources.
TORONTO, May 9 Toronto's main stock index extended losses on Wednesday with resource firms slumping as worries about the impact of political turmoil in Greece and the euro zone debt crisis sapped demand for risky assets. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 124.08 points, or 1.1 percent, to 11,580.66 shortly after the open. It was on track for its sixth straight loss.
LONDON, June 9 The leader of the anti-EU United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall said on Friday he would resign after the party failed to win any lawmakers in the British parliament and saw its vote share fall dramatically.