BRIEF-HNI Corp sees FY adj EPS of $2.40 to $2.70
* HNI Corporation updates guidance for second quarter and fiscal year 2017
TORONTO May 15 Toronto's main stock index hit a seven-month low on Tuesday as energy and mining shares fell on persistent worries about Greece and its impact on other euro-zone nations, despite an upbeat German GDP report and solid Canadian home sales data.
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index extended losses, down 80.45 points, or 0.7 percent, at 11,408.08, its lowest level since Oct. 5, 2011.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8 Quality Care Properties Inc, one of the largest U.S. healthcare landlords, said on Thursday it is meeting with lenders to discuss up to $500 million in funding to acquire its main tenant, No. 2 U.S. nursing home chain HCR ManorCare.