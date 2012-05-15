BRIEF-Dime Community Bancshares reports pricing of $115 mln subordinated debt offering
* Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announces the pricing of $115 million subordinated debt offering
TORONTO, May 15 Toronto's main stock index sank more than 1 percent on Tuesday as energy and mining shares sold off after Greece said it would hold new elections and worries increased about its possible exit from the euro zone. Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index extended losses, down 139.60 points, or 1.2 percent, at 11,348.93, its lowest level since Oct. 5, 2011.
* Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announces the pricing of $115 million subordinated debt offering
TOULOUSE, France, June 8 The head of Airbus expressed worries about growing geopolitical uncertainties on Thursday, calling the rift between key customer Qatar and its Gulf neighbours troubling and warning of the impact of a "hard Brexit" on the planemaker's UK operations.