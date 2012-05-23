TORONTO, May 23 Toronto's main stock index fought back from a steep drop earlier on Wednesday, guided into positive territory on strength in the gold and base-metal mining sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.30 of a point at 11,452.08. Earlier, the index skidded 1.7 percent along with global stock markets on worries about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.