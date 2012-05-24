BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. says it stands by its commitment to communicate with all shareholders
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd stands by its commitment to communicate with all shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO May 24 Toronto's main stock index turned negative on Thursday as early gains from gold miners were offset by financial and energy losses, spurred by jitters about the euro zone debt crisis and a slew of weak global economic data.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.82 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,555.98 after opening higher.
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd stands by its commitment to communicate with all shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc prices initial public offering