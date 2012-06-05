TORONTO, June 5 Toronto's main stock index notched a mixed performance shortly after the open on Tuesday, tracking choppy action in global equities, as traders awaited the outcome of emergency talks among the Group of Seven industrialized nations to tackle the deepening euro zone crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 4.42 points to 11,331.35 at the open. The index then popped into positive territory by 1.26 points at 11,337.03, and further extended gains.