PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 9
June 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, June 18 Toronto's main stock index erased initial losses on Monday, rising with financial shares that were boosted after a victory for Greece's pro-bailout parties, but gains were pared by investor worries about rising bond yields in Spain and Italy.
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.66 points, or 1 percent, at 11,537.56.
June 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* IDF, in partnership with Lilly, announces second phase of BRIDGES programme funding for translational research in diabetes with focus on secondary prevention