BRIEF-SoftBank announces agreement to acquire Boston Dynamics
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc
TORONTO, June 25 Canada's main stock index dropped 1 percent shortly after the open on Monday, led by weak financial and energy stocks, as investors worried a European Union summit later this week would do little to resolve the debt crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 114.21 points, or 1 percent, to 11,321.33. It touched a low of 11,313.81, its weakest since June 4.
TOKYO, June 9 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June were forecast to settle at 19,997.63, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.