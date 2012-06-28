BRIEF-Shoal Games announces proposed financing
* Intends to complete a private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 28 Canada's main stock index tumbled 1 percent on Thursday morning, led lower by financial and materials shares, as investors grew skeptical that a European Union summit would make progress on the region's debt crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 124.56 points, or 1 percent, to 11,286.38.
* VivoPower International Plc reports results for the year ended march 31, 2017