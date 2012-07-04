TORONTO, July 4 Toronto's main stock index was slightly higher in volatile early trade on Wednesday as financial shares rose, offsetting losses in resource stocks, on hopes for more monetary stimulus from central banks to help counter the effects of the euro zone crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.25 of a point to 11,849 shortly after opening lower. Activity was subdued with U.S. markets closed for the Independence Day holiday.