TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index hit a July low on Tuesday afternoon, led down by mining and energy shares, as growing fears about China's economy outweighed optimism that euro zone policymakers were taking steps to tackle the region's debt crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 137.21 points, or 1.2 percent, at 11,497.46, its lowest level since June 29.