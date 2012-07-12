TORONTO, July 12 Canada's main stock index touched a two-week trough on Thursday, led lower by mining and energy shares, after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened speculation of further stimulus measures in the short term and as markets were cautious ahead of China GDP data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 132.69 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,411.95, its lowest level since June 28.